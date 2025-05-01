Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the indefinite integral: 9x^2 (a^2 - x^2) \, dx
A
3x^3 a^2 - \, \frac{9}{4} x^4 + C
B
3x^2 a^2 - 9x^4 + C
C
a^2 x^3 - 3x^5 + C
D
9x^2 a^2 - x^4 + C
1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral involves a polynomial expression. The given integral is \( \int 9x^2 (a^2 - x^2) \, dx \). Expand the product \( 9x^2 (a^2 - x^2) \) to simplify the integrand.
Step 2: Expand the integrand: \( 9x^2 (a^2 - x^2) = 9a^2x^2 - 9x^4 \). The integral now becomes \( \int (9a^2x^2 - 9x^4) \, dx \). Split the integral into two separate terms: \( \int 9a^2x^2 \, dx - \int 9x^4 \, dx \).
Step 3: For the first term \( \int 9a^2x^2 \, dx \), treat \( a^2 \) as a constant since it does not depend on \( x \). Use the power rule for integration: \( \int x^n \, dx = \frac{x^{n+1}}{n+1} \). Apply this rule to \( x^2 \).
Step 4: For the second term \( \int 9x^4 \, dx \), again use the power rule for integration. Apply \( \int x^n \, dx = \frac{x^{n+1}}{n+1} \) to \( x^4 \). Multiply the result by the constant \( 9 \).
Step 5: Combine the results of both integrals and include the constant of integration \( C \). The final expression will be the sum of the two integrated terms.
