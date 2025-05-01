Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the indefinite integral. (Use c for the constant of integration.) ∫ x (x^2 + x + 2) dx
A
(1/3) x^3 + (1/2) x^2 + x + c
B
(1/4) x^4 + (1/3) x^3 + x^2 + c
C
(1/4) x^4 + (1/2) x^2 + 2x + c
D
(1/3) x^3 + (1/2) x^2 + 2x + c
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral ∫ x (x^2 + x + 2) dx involves a polynomial expression. Expand the product x * (x^2 + x + 2) to simplify the integrand.
Step 2: Perform the expansion: x * (x^2 + x + 2) = x^3 + x^2 + 2x. The integral now becomes ∫ (x^3 + x^2 + 2x) dx.
Step 3: Apply the power rule for integration to each term of the polynomial. Recall that the power rule states ∫ x^n dx = (1/(n+1)) * x^(n+1) + C, where n ≠ -1.
Step 4: Integrate each term individually: ∫ x^3 dx = (1/4) x^4, ∫ x^2 dx = (1/3) x^3, and ∫ 2x dx = x^2. Combine these results.
Step 5: Add the constant of integration 'c' to the result, yielding the indefinite integral: (1/4) x^4 + (1/3) x^3 + x^2 + c.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Indefinite Integrals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning