Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the integral: 0 to pi/2 of 9 cos^2(x) dx.
A
0
B
9 pi / 2
C
9 pi / 4
D
9
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral involves the square of the cosine function, cos²(x). To simplify, use the trigonometric identity: cos²(x) = (1 + cos(2x)) / 2.
Step 2: Rewrite the integral using the identity: ∫₀^(π/2) 9 cos²(x) dx = ∫₀^(π/2) 9 * (1 + cos(2x)) / 2 dx.
Step 3: Factor out the constant 9/2 from the integral: (9/2) ∫₀^(π/2) (1 + cos(2x)) dx.
Step 4: Split the integral into two separate integrals: (9/2) [∫₀^(π/2) 1 dx + ∫₀^(π/2) cos(2x) dx].
Step 5: Evaluate each integral separately. For ∫₀^(π/2) 1 dx, calculate the area under the constant function 1 over the interval [0, π/2]. For ∫₀^(π/2) cos(2x) dx, use the substitution u = 2x, du = 2 dx, and adjust the limits of integration accordingly.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Indefinite Integrals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning