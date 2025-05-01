Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the indefinite integral: \int (9x^2 + 81) \, dx
A
3x^3 + 81x + C
B
3x^2 + 81x + C
C
9x^2 + 81x + C
D
9x^3 + 81x^2 + C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the indefinite integral of a polynomial term. For a term of the form x^n, the integral is \( \int x^n \, dx = \frac{x^{n+1}}{n+1} + C \), where C is the constant of integration.
Step 2: Break the given integral \( \int (9x^2 + 81) \, dx \) into separate terms: \( \int 9x^2 \, dx + \int 81 \, dx \). This allows us to integrate each term individually.
Step 3: For the first term \( \int 9x^2 \, dx \), factor out the constant 9 and apply the power rule: \( 9 \int x^2 \, dx = 9 \cdot \frac{x^{2+1}}{2+1} = 9 \cdot \frac{x^3}{3} \).
Step 4: For the second term \( \int 81 \, dx \), recall that the integral of a constant is the constant multiplied by x: \( \int 81 \, dx = 81x \).
Step 5: Combine the results from Step 3 and Step 4, and add the constant of integration C: \( 3x^3 + 81x + C \). This is the general solution for the indefinite integral.
