Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the integral. (Use c for the constant of integration.) 9 sin^2(x) cos^3(x) dx
A
9 (1/5) cos^5(x) + c
B
9 (1/5) sin^5(x) + c
C
9 (1/3) sin^3(x) cos^3(x) + c
D
9 (1/5) sin^3(x) - 9 (1/7) sin^7(x) + c
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral involves trigonometric functions raised to powers. To simplify, use trigonometric identities or substitution methods. Specifically, consider using the identity \( \sin^2(x) = 1 - \cos^2(x) \) to rewrite \( \sin^2(x) \) in terms of \( \cos(x) \).
Step 2: Rewrite the integral \( \int 9 \sin^2(x) \cos^3(x) \, dx \) as \( \int 9 (1 - \cos^2(x)) \cos^3(x) \, dx \). This simplifies the expression and prepares it for integration.
Step 3: Expand the integrand to separate terms: \( \int 9 \cos^3(x) \, dx - \int 9 \cos^5(x) \, dx \). Now, you have two simpler integrals to evaluate.
Step 4: Use substitution for each term. Let \( u = \cos(x) \), then \( du = -\sin(x) \, dx \). Substitute into the integral, transforming it into a polynomial in \( u \). For example, \( \int \cos^3(x) \, dx \) becomes \( \int u^3 (-du) \).
Step 5: Integrate each term in \( u \)-form. For \( \int u^3 (-du) \), the result is \( -\frac{u^4}{4} \). Similarly, integrate \( \int u^5 (-du) \) to get \( -\frac{u^6}{6} \). Substitute back \( u = \cos(x) \) and combine terms to express the final result in terms of \( \sin(x) \) and \( \cos(x) \). Add the constant of integration \( c \).
