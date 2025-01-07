Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points where they may not be defined. For example, the limit of a function as x approaches 0 can reveal the function's value or behavior at that point, even if the function itself is not explicitly defined there. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

Factoring Factoring is the process of breaking down an expression into simpler components, or factors, that can be multiplied together to obtain the original expression. In the context of limits, factoring can simplify complex rational expressions, making it easier to evaluate limits by canceling out common terms. For instance, in the limit problem given, factoring the numerator can help eliminate the indeterminate form that arises when substituting the limit directly. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Limits of Rational Functions: Denominator = 0