Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
2:05 minutes
Problem 2.4.33
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Determine the following limits.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits
A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points where they may not be defined. For example, the limit of a function as x approaches 0 can reveal the function's value or behavior at that point, even if the function itself is not explicitly defined there.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits
Factoring
Factoring is the process of breaking down an expression into simpler components, or factors, that can be multiplied together to obtain the original expression. In the context of limits, factoring can simplify complex rational expressions, making it easier to evaluate limits by canceling out common terms. For instance, in the limit problem given, factoring the numerator can help eliminate the indeterminate form that arises when substituting the limit directly.
Recommended video:
06:11
Limits of Rational Functions: Denominator = 0
Indeterminate Forms
Indeterminate forms occur in calculus when evaluating limits leads to expressions that do not provide clear information about the limit's value, such as 0/0 or ∞/∞. These forms require further analysis, often through algebraic manipulation, L'Hôpital's Rule, or other techniques, to resolve. Recognizing an indeterminate form is crucial for applying the appropriate methods to find the actual limit.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:56
Slope-Intercept Form
Watch next
Master Finding Limits by Direct Substitution with a bite sized video explanation from CallieStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice