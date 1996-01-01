7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
44. ∫ 1/√(16 + 4x²) dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
44. ∫ 1/√(16 + 4x²) dx
60–69. Completing the square Evaluate the following integrals.
68. ∫ dx / sqrt((x - 1)(3 - x))
Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍/(∛𝓍 + 4) d𝓍
Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ (eˣ ― e⁻ˣ)/ (eˣ + e⁻ˣ) d𝓍
Multiple substitutions If necessary, use two or more substitutions to find the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍 sin⁴ 𝓍² cos 𝓍² d𝓍 (Hint: Begin with u = 𝓍², and then use v = sin u .)
Multiple substitutions If necessary, use two or more substitutions to find the following integrals.
∫ d𝓍 / [√1 + √(1 + 𝓍)] (Hint: Begin with u = √(1 + 𝓍 .)
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
16. ∫ x²/(25 + x²)² dx