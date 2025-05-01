Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the indefinite integral: 0.75 x^2 - 16x^2 \, dx
A
-15.25 x^2 + C
B
-15.25 x^3/3 + C
C
0.75 x^3/3 - 16x^3/3 + C
D
0.75 x^2 - 16x^2 + C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the integral to evaluate. The given expression is the indefinite integral of (0.75x^2 - 16x^2) dx.
Step 2: Combine like terms inside the integral. Since both terms involve x^2, you can simplify the expression to (-15.25x^2) dx.
Step 3: Apply the power rule for integration. The power rule states that the integral of x^n dx is (x^(n+1))/(n+1) + C, where C is the constant of integration.
Step 4: Integrate -15.25x^2 using the power rule. Increase the exponent of x^2 by 1 to get x^3, then divide by the new exponent (3). This results in (-15.25x^3)/3.
Step 5: Add the constant of integration, C, to the result. The final expression for the indefinite integral is (-15.25x^3)/3 + C.
