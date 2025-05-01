Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the integral. (Use c for the constant of integration.) 2 sin^2(x) cos^3(x) dx
A
(2/5) sin^3(x) - (2/7) sin^5(x) + c
B
(2/5) cos^5(x) + c
C
-(2/5) sin^5(x) + c
D
(2/3) sin^3(x) cos^2(x) + c
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral involves trigonometric functions raised to powers. To simplify, use trigonometric identities or substitution methods. For example, you can use the identity \( \sin^2(x) = 1 - \cos^2(x) \) to rewrite \( \sin^2(x) \) in terms of \( \cos(x) \).
Step 2: Consider using substitution. Let \( u = \sin(x) \), which implies \( du = \cos(x) dx \). This substitution transforms the integral into a polynomial in terms of \( u \).
Step 3: Rewrite the integral in terms of \( u \). Substituting \( u = \sin(x) \) and \( du = \cos(x) dx \), the integral becomes \( \int 2u^2(1 - u^2) du \). Expand \( (1 - u^2) \) to simplify the expression.
Step 4: Integrate the resulting polynomial. After expanding, the integral becomes \( \int 2u^2 - 2u^4 du \). Use the power rule for integration: \( \int u^n du = \frac{u^{n+1}}{n+1} + C \).
Step 5: Substitute back \( u = \sin(x) \) into the result to express the solution in terms of \( \sin(x) \). Add the constant of integration \( c \) to complete the solution.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Indefinite Integrals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning