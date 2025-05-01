Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Multiple Choice
Suppose f(x) is continuous on the interval [0, 4] and f(x) > 0 for all x in (1, 3). Which of the following could be the entire interval over which f(x) is positive?
A
(0, 4)
B
[0, 4]
C
(1, 3)
D
[1, 3]
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem statement. The function f(x) is continuous on the interval [0, 4], meaning there are no breaks or gaps in the graph of f(x) within this interval. Additionally, f(x) > 0 for all x in the open interval (1, 3), meaning the function is strictly positive between x = 1 and x = 3.
Step 2: Analyze the intervals provided in the options. The interval (0, 4) includes all values between 0 and 4 but excludes the endpoints. The interval [0, 4] includes all values between 0 and 4, including the endpoints. The interval (1, 3) includes all values strictly between 1 and 3, excluding the endpoints. The interval [1, 3] includes all values between 1 and 3, including the endpoints.
Step 3: Consider the condition f(x) > 0 for all x in (1, 3). This implies that the function is positive only within the open interval (1, 3). Outside this interval, the function could potentially be zero or negative, but we are not given explicit information about f(x) outside (1, 3).
Step 4: Evaluate the options based on the given information. The interval (0, 4) and [0, 4] cannot be correct because we are not guaranteed that f(x) > 0 outside (1, 3). The interval [1, 3] includes the endpoints 1 and 3, but the problem specifies that f(x) > 0 only for x in (1, 3), excluding the endpoints.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct interval over which f(x) is positive is (1, 3), as this matches the condition f(x) > 0 for all x in (1, 3) and excludes the endpoints where positivity is not guaranteed.
