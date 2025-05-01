Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Multiple Choice
Suppose a continuous function f(x) is defined on the closed interval [a, b], and x = c is a critical point in (a, b). Which of the following is true about the curve at the point x = c?
A
x = c is always a global minimum if f'(c) = 0.
B
x = c is always a global maximum if f''(c) < 0.
C
x = c could be a location of a global maximum or minimum, but endpoints x = a or x = b must also be checked.
D
x = c cannot be a global extremum unless f''(c) = 0.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definition of a critical point. A critical point occurs where the derivative of the function, f'(x), is either zero or undefined. In this case, x = c is given as a critical point, so f'(c) = 0 or f'(c) is undefined.
Step 2: Understand the role of the second derivative, f''(x), in determining the nature of the critical point. If f''(c) > 0, the function has a local minimum at x = c. If f''(c) < 0, the function has a local maximum at x = c. If f''(c) = 0, the second derivative test is inconclusive, and further analysis is needed.
Step 3: Recognize that global extrema (global maximum or minimum) on a closed interval [a, b] must be determined by evaluating the function at critical points within the interval and at the endpoints x = a and x = b. This is because the global extremum could occur at the endpoints, not just at critical points.
Step 4: Analyze the given statements. The first statement, 'x = c is always a global minimum if f'(c) = 0,' is incorrect because f'(c) = 0 only indicates a critical point, not necessarily a global minimum. The second statement, 'x = c is always a global maximum if f''(c) < 0,' is also incorrect because f''(c) < 0 indicates a local maximum, not necessarily a global maximum.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is: 'x = c could be a location of a global maximum or minimum, but endpoints x = a or x = b must also be checked.' This is because global extrema on a closed interval require evaluating the function at all critical points and endpoints.
