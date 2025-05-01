Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Multiple Choice
Given the function f(x) = x^3 - 12x, on which interval is the function increasing?
A
(-∞, 4)
B
(4, ∞)
C
(-4, ∞)
D
(-∞, -4)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: To determine where the function f(x) = x^3 - 12x is increasing, calculate its derivative f'(x). The derivative represents the slope of the tangent line to the curve, and the function is increasing where f'(x) > 0.
Step 2: Compute the derivative of f(x). Using the power rule, f'(x) = 3x^2 - 12.
Step 3: Solve the inequality f'(x) > 0 to find the intervals where the function is increasing. Start by setting f'(x) = 0 to find the critical points: 3x^2 - 12 = 0. Solve for x to get x = ±2.
Step 4: Use the critical points x = -2 and x = 2 to divide the real number line into intervals: (-∞, -2), (-2, 2), and (2, ∞). Test the sign of f'(x) in each interval by choosing a test point within each interval and substituting it into f'(x).
Step 5: Based on the sign of f'(x) in each interval, determine where f'(x) > 0. The function f(x) is increasing on the intervals where f'(x) > 0. Combine these intervals to find the final answer.
