Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Multiple Choice
Find the exact length of the curve y = x^3 / 3 + 1 / (4x) for 1 ≤ x ≤ 2.
A
sqrt{65} / 6 + (1/8) ln 4
B
2 + ln 2
C
sqrt{65} / 6 + (1/8) ln 2
D
sqrt{17} / 3 + (1/4) ln 2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the arc length of a curve y = f(x) over the interval [a, b]. The arc length is given by: L = ∫[a, b] sqrt(1 + (dy/dx)^2) dx. Here, f(x) = x^3 / 3 + 1 / (4x), and the interval is [1, 2].
Step 2: Compute the derivative dy/dx of the given function y = x^3 / 3 + 1 / (4x). Use the power rule and the derivative of 1/x. The derivative is: dy/dx = d/dx(x^3 / 3) + d/dx(1 / (4x)) = x^2 + (-1 / (4x^2)).
Step 3: Square the derivative dy/dx to find (dy/dx)^2. This gives: (dy/dx)^2 = (x^2 - 1 / (4x^2))^2. Expand this expression to simplify it further.
Step 4: Substitute (dy/dx)^2 into the arc length formula. The integrand becomes sqrt(1 + (dy/dx)^2). This results in: L = ∫[1, 2] sqrt(1 + (x^2 - 1 / (4x^2))^2) dx.
Step 5: Evaluate the integral ∫[1, 2] sqrt(1 + (x^2 - 1 / (4x^2))^2) dx. This involves simplifying the integrand and using appropriate techniques such as substitution or numerical methods to compute the exact value. The final result will match one of the provided answers.
