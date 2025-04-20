Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Concavity
2:14 minutes
Problem 4.4.107
Textbook Question
107. Marginal cost The accompanying graph shows the hypothetical cost c=f(x) of manufacturing x items. At approximately what production level does the marginal cost change from decreasing to increasing?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of marginal cost. Marginal cost is the derivative of the cost function c=f(x) with respect to the number of items produced, x. It represents the rate of change of cost as production increases.
Step 2: Analyze the graph provided. The graph shows the cost function c=f(x) as a curve. To determine where the marginal cost changes from decreasing to increasing, we need to identify the point where the slope of the tangent to the curve transitions from decreasing to increasing.
Step 3: Look for the inflection point on the graph. An inflection point is where the curvature of the graph changes, which corresponds to the second derivative of the cost function changing sign. This is the point where the marginal cost transitions from decreasing to increasing.
Step 4: Estimate the production level at the inflection point. From the graph, observe the curve's behavior and approximate the x-value (production level) where the slope of the tangent stops decreasing and starts increasing. This appears to be around x=60 thousand units.
Step 5: Conclude that the marginal cost changes from decreasing to increasing at approximately x=60 thousand units. This is based on the visual analysis of the graph and the concept of inflection points.
Video duration:2m
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Marginal Cost
Marginal cost refers to the additional cost incurred when producing one more unit of a good or service. It is derived from the cost function, c = f(x), by calculating the derivative, f'(x). Understanding where marginal cost increases or decreases helps businesses make informed production decisions.
07:32
Example 3: Maximizing Profit
Cost Function
The cost function, represented as c = f(x), describes the total cost of producing x units of a product. It typically reflects fixed and variable costs and can be analyzed to determine how costs change with varying production levels. The shape of this function is crucial for identifying points of marginal cost change.
06:21
Properties of Functions
Inflection Point
An inflection point on a graph is where the curvature changes, indicating a transition in the behavior of the function. In the context of marginal cost, it marks the production level where the marginal cost shifts from decreasing to increasing, which is essential for optimizing production efficiency and cost management.
04:50
Critical Points
