Marginal Cost Marginal cost refers to the additional cost incurred when producing one more unit of a good or service. It is derived from the cost function, c = f(x), by calculating the derivative, f'(x). Understanding where marginal cost increases or decreases helps businesses make informed production decisions. Recommended video: 07:32 07:32 Example 3: Maximizing Profit

Cost Function The cost function, represented as c = f(x), describes the total cost of producing x units of a product. It typically reflects fixed and variable costs and can be analyzed to determine how costs change with varying production levels. The shape of this function is crucial for identifying points of marginal cost change. Recommended video: 06:21 06:21 Properties of Functions