The composite function ƒ(g(𝓍)) consists of an inner function g and an outer function ƒ. If an integrand includes ƒ(g(𝓍)), which function is often a likely choice for a new variable u?
When using a change of variables u = g(𝓍) to evaluate the definite integral ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(g(𝓍)) g' (𝓍) d(𝓍), how are the limits of integration transformed?
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₀³ (2x - 1) / (x + 1) dx
∫₋₂² (e^{z/2}) / (e^{z/2} + 1) dz
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫₂₅²²⁵ dx / (x² + 25x) (Hint: √(x² + 25x) = √x √(x + 25).)
66. Integrating derivatives
Use integration by parts to show that if f' is continuous on [a, b], then
∫[a to b] f(x)f'(x) dx = (1/2)[f(b)² - f(a)²]
∫ₑᵉ^³ dx / (x ln x ln²(ln x))