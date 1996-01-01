2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
57. ∫ (from 0 to √3/2) 4/(9 + 4x²) dx
Multiple substitutions If necessary, use two or more substitutions to find the following integrals.
∫₀^π/² (cos θ sin θ) / √(cos² θ + 16) dθ (Hint: Begin with u = cos θ .)
Change of variables Use the change of variables u³ = 𝓍² ― 1 to evaluate the integral ∫₁³ 𝓍∛(𝓍²―1) d𝓍 .
When using a change of variables u = g(𝓍) to evaluate the definite integral ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(g(𝓍)) g' (𝓍) d(𝓍), how are the limits of integration transformed?
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₀³ (2x - 1) / (x + 1) dx
∫₋₂² (e^{z/2}) / (e^{z/2} + 1) dz