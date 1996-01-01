Multiple substitutions If necessary, use two or more substitutions to find the following integrals.
∫₀^π/² (cos θ sin θ) / √(cos² θ + 16) dθ (Hint: Begin with u = cos θ .)
Change of variables Use the change of variables u³ = 𝓍² ― 1 to evaluate the integral ∫₁³ 𝓍∛(𝓍²―1) d𝓍 .
The composite function ƒ(g(𝓍)) consists of an inner function g and an outer function ƒ. If an integrand includes ƒ(g(𝓍)), which function is often a likely choice for a new variable u?
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₀³ (2x - 1) / (x + 1) dx
∫₋₂² (e^{z/2}) / (e^{z/2} + 1) dz
∫₀^{π} 2^{sin x} · cos x dx