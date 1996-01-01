Change of variables Use the change of variables u³ = 𝓍² ― 1 to evaluate the integral ∫₁³ 𝓍∛(𝓍²―1) d𝓍 .
The composite function ƒ(g(𝓍)) consists of an inner function g and an outer function ƒ. If an integrand includes ƒ(g(𝓍)), which function is often a likely choice for a new variable u?
When using a change of variables u = g(𝓍) to evaluate the definite integral ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(g(𝓍)) g' (𝓍) d(𝓍), how are the limits of integration transformed?
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₋₂² (e^{z/2}) / (e^{z/2} + 1) dz
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₀^{π} 2^{sin x} · cos x dx
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫₂₅²²⁵ dx / (x² + 25x) (Hint: √(x² + 25x) = √x √(x + 25).)
