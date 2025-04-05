Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Curve Sketching
10:59 minutes
Problem 55
Textbook Question
Sketch the graphs of the rational functions in Exercises 53–60.
y = (x2 + 1) / x
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the rational function: \( y = \frac{x^2 + 1}{x} \). This function is a rational function because it is the ratio of two polynomials.
Determine the domain of the function. The denominator \( x \) cannot be zero, so the domain is all real numbers except \( x = 0 \).
Find the vertical asymptote by setting the denominator equal to zero. Since \( x = 0 \) makes the denominator zero, there is a vertical asymptote at \( x = 0 \).
Simplify the function if possible. Here, \( y = \frac{x^2 + 1}{x} = x + \frac{1}{x} \). This helps in understanding the behavior of the function as \( x \to \infty \) and \( x \to -\infty \).
Analyze the behavior of the function as \( x \to \infty \) and \( x \to -\infty \). As \( x \to \infty \), \( y \approx x \), and as \( x \to -\infty \), \( y \approx x \). This suggests that the graph will resemble the line \( y = x \) for large values of \( |x| \).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rational Functions
A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, where the numerator and denominator are polynomial expressions. Understanding the behavior of rational functions involves analyzing their asymptotes, intercepts, and overall shape. In this case, the function y = (x^2 + 1) / x is a rational function with a polynomial numerator and a linear denominator.
Vertical Asymptotes
Vertical asymptotes occur in rational functions where the denominator equals zero, causing the function to approach infinity. For y = (x^2 + 1) / x, the vertical asymptote is at x = 0, since the denominator becomes zero at this point. This asymptote divides the graph into separate regions, influencing the function's behavior near x = 0.
End Behavior
End behavior describes how a function behaves as x approaches positive or negative infinity. For rational functions, this is often determined by the degrees of the numerator and denominator. In y = (x^2 + 1) / x, as x approaches infinity, the function behaves like y = x, since the highest degree term in the numerator dominates, indicating a linear growth.
