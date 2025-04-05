Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Functions A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, where the numerator and denominator are polynomial expressions. Understanding the behavior of rational functions involves analyzing their asymptotes, intercepts, and overall shape. In this case, the function y = (x^2 + 1) / x is a rational function with a polynomial numerator and a linear denominator.

Vertical Asymptotes Vertical asymptotes occur in rational functions where the denominator equals zero, causing the function to approach infinity. For y = (x^2 + 1) / x, the vertical asymptote is at x = 0, since the denominator becomes zero at this point. This asymptote divides the graph into separate regions, influencing the function's behavior near x = 0.