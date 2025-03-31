Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Curve Sketching
8:27 minutes
Problem 53
Textbook Question
Sketch the graphs of the rational functions in Exercises 53–60.
y= (x + 1) / (x - 3)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the vertical asymptote by setting the denominator equal to zero: \(x - 3 = 0\). Solve for \(x\) to find \(x = 3\). This is where the function is undefined and the graph will have a vertical asymptote.
Determine the horizontal asymptote by comparing the degrees of the numerator and the denominator. Since both the numerator \((x + 1)\) and the denominator \((x - 3)\) are linear (degree 1), the horizontal asymptote is the ratio of the leading coefficients. Here, both coefficients are 1, so the horizontal asymptote is \(y = 1\).
Find the x-intercept by setting the numerator equal to zero: \(x + 1 = 0\). Solve for \(x\) to find \(x = -1\). This is where the graph crosses the x-axis.
Find the y-intercept by setting \(x = 0\) in the function: \(y = \frac{0 + 1}{0 - 3} = -\frac{1}{3}\). This is where the graph crosses the y-axis.
Sketch the graph using the asymptotes, intercepts, and the behavior of the function as \(x\) approaches the asymptotes. The graph will approach the vertical asymptote \(x = 3\) and the horizontal asymptote \(y = 1\) without crossing them.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rational Functions
A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x), where P(x) and Q(x) are polynomials and Q(x) is not zero. Understanding the behavior of rational functions involves analyzing their asymptotes, intercepts, and domain. These functions can have vertical asymptotes where the denominator is zero and horizontal or oblique asymptotes based on the degrees of the polynomials.
Recommended video:
6:04
Intro to Rational Functions
Vertical Asymptotes
Vertical asymptotes occur in rational functions at values of x that make the denominator zero, provided the numerator is not zero at those points. For the function y = (x + 1) / (x - 3), the vertical asymptote is at x = 3. As x approaches this value, the function's value tends to infinity or negative infinity, indicating a division by zero scenario.
Recommended video:
3:40
Introduction to Cotangent Graph Example 1
Horizontal Asymptotes
Horizontal asymptotes describe the behavior of a function as x approaches positive or negative infinity. For rational functions, if the degrees of the numerator and denominator are equal, the horizontal asymptote is the ratio of their leading coefficients. In y = (x + 1) / (x - 3), both polynomials are of degree 1, so the horizontal asymptote is y = 1, indicating the function approaches this line as x becomes very large or very small.
Recommended video:
5:46
Graphs of Exponential Functions
Watch next
Master Summary of Curve Sketching with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning