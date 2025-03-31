Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Functions A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x), where P(x) and Q(x) are polynomials and Q(x) is not zero. Understanding the behavior of rational functions involves analyzing their asymptotes, intercepts, and domain. These functions can have vertical asymptotes where the denominator is zero and horizontal or oblique asymptotes based on the degrees of the polynomials. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Intro to Rational Functions

Vertical Asymptotes Vertical asymptotes occur in rational functions at values of x that make the denominator zero, provided the numerator is not zero at those points. For the function y = (x + 1) / (x - 3), the vertical asymptote is at x = 3. As x approaches this value, the function's value tends to infinity or negative infinity, indicating a division by zero scenario. Recommended video: 3:40 3:40 Introduction to Cotangent Graph Example 1