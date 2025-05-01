Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Multiple Choice
What is the end behavior of the graph of the polynomial function y = 10x^9 - 4x?
A
As x approaches both infinity and negative infinity, y approaches infinity.
B
As x approaches infinity, y approaches infinity; as x approaches negative infinity, y approaches negative infinity.
C
As x approaches both infinity and negative infinity, y approaches negative infinity.
D
As x approaches infinity, y approaches negative infinity; as x approaches negative infinity, y approaches infinity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the degree of the polynomial. The degree is determined by the highest power of x in the polynomial. In this case, the highest power is x^9, so the degree of the polynomial is 9.
Step 2: Determine the leading term of the polynomial. The leading term is the term with the highest power of x, which is 10x^9. This term dominates the behavior of the polynomial for large values of x.
Step 3: Analyze the coefficient of the leading term. The coefficient of 10x^9 is positive (10). A positive coefficient for an odd-degree polynomial indicates that as x approaches infinity, y approaches infinity, and as x approaches negative infinity, y approaches negative infinity.
Step 4: Consider the end behavior of the graph based on the leading term. For odd-degree polynomials with a positive leading coefficient, the graph rises to infinity on the right side (as x approaches infinity) and falls to negative infinity on the left side (as x approaches negative infinity).
Step 5: Conclude the end behavior of the polynomial function. As x approaches infinity, y approaches infinity; as x approaches negative infinity, y approaches negative infinity.
