Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Multiple Choice
Consider the following graph of f(x). Which of the following points are inflection points of f?
A
Points where the concavity of f(x) changes
B
Points where f(x) is not defined
C
Points where f(x) reaches a local maximum
D
Points where the slope of f(x) is zero but concavity does not change
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an inflection point. An inflection point occurs where the concavity of the function changes, i.e., where the second derivative of the function, f''(x), changes sign (from positive to negative or vice versa).
Step 2: Analyze the graph of f(x) to identify regions where the concavity changes. Look for points where the curve transitions from being concave up (curving upwards) to concave down (curving downwards), or vice versa.
Step 3: Recall that inflection points can only occur where f(x) is defined. Points where f(x) is not defined cannot be inflection points.
Step 4: Note that inflection points are not necessarily where the slope of f(x) (i.e., f'(x)) is zero. A zero slope indicates a critical point, but the concavity must change for it to be an inflection point.
Step 5: Verify that the concavity changes at the identified points by checking the behavior of f''(x) around those points. If f''(x) changes sign, then the point is confirmed as an inflection point.
