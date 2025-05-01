Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Multiple Choice
For which values of x is the function f(x) = (x^2 - 3)e^{-x} increasing?
A
x = 1
B
x < 1
C
x < -1
D
x > 1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: To determine where the function f(x) = (x^2 - 3)e^{-x} is increasing, calculate its derivative f'(x). Use the product rule since f(x) is the product of two functions: u(x) = x^2 - 3 and v(x) = e^{-x}. The product rule states: (uv)' = u'v + uv'.
Step 2: Compute the derivative of u(x) = x^2 - 3, which is u'(x) = 2x. Compute the derivative of v(x) = e^{-x}, which is v'(x) = -e^{-x}. Substitute these into the product rule formula to find f'(x).
Step 3: Combine the results to express f'(x): f'(x) = (2x)e^{-x} + (x^2 - 3)(-e^{-x}). Simplify the expression: f'(x) = e^{-x}(2x - x^2 + 3).
Step 4: Factorize the simplified derivative f'(x) = e^{-x}(3 - x^2 + 2x). Since e^{-x} is always positive for all x, the sign of f'(x) depends only on the quadratic expression (3 - x^2 + 2x). Rewrite it as: -x^2 + 2x + 3 = -(x^2 - 2x - 3). Factorize the quadratic: -(x - 3)(x + 1).
Step 5: Analyze the sign of -(x - 3)(x + 1). The function f(x) is increasing where f'(x) > 0. Solve the inequality -(x - 3)(x + 1) > 0 by testing intervals determined by the roots x = -1 and x = 3. Determine the intervals where the product is positive and conclude the values of x where f(x) is increasing.
