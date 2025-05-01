Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Differentiability
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following functions is a solution to the differential equation y'' - 4y = 0?
A
y = e^{2x}
B
y = an(2x)
C
y = x^2
D
y = rac{1}{x}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The differential equation given is y'' - 4y = 0, where y'' represents the second derivative of y with respect to x. We need to determine which of the provided functions satisfies this equation.
Step 2: Recall the process for verifying solutions to differential equations. To check if a function is a solution, compute its derivatives (up to the second derivative in this case) and substitute them into the differential equation. If the equation holds true, the function is a solution.
Step 3: Start with the first option, y = e^{2x}. Compute the first derivative, y' = 2e^{2x}, and the second derivative, y'' = 4e^{2x}. Substitute these into the equation y'' - 4y = 0: (4e^{2x} - 4e^{2x} = 0). This satisfies the equation, so y = e^{2x} is a solution.
Step 4: Test the second option, y = an(2x). Compute its derivatives and substitute them into the equation. If the equation does not hold, this function is not a solution.
Step 5: Repeat the process for the remaining options, y = x^2 and y = 1/x. Compute their derivatives, substitute them into the equation, and verify whether they satisfy y'' - 4y = 0. Only the function y = e^{2x} will satisfy the equation.
Watch next
Master Determining Differentiability Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice