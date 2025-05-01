Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Differentiability
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Let f be a twice-differentiable function such that f(0) = 1, f'(0) = 2, and f''(0) = 3. What is the value of the second-degree Taylor polynomial of f centered at x = 0 evaluated at x = 1?
A
1 + 2(1) = 3
B
1 + 2(1) + (3/2)(1)^2 = 1 + 2 + 1.5 = 4.5
C
1 + (3/2)(1)^2 = 1 + 1.5 = 2.5
D
1 + 2(1) + 3(1)^2 = 1 + 2 + 3 = 6
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the second-degree Taylor polynomial of a function f centered at x = 0. The general formula is: P_2(x) = f(0) + f'(0)x + (f''(0)/2)x^2.
Step 2: Substitute the given values into the formula. You are provided f(0) = 1, f'(0) = 2, and f''(0) = 3.
Step 3: Replace f(0), f'(0), and f''(0) in the formula: P_2(x) = 1 + 2x + (3/2)x^2.
Step 4: Evaluate the polynomial at x = 1. Substitute x = 1 into the formula: P_2(1) = 1 + 2(1) + (3/2)(1)^2.
Step 5: Simplify the expression step by step: First calculate 2(1), then (3/2)(1)^2, and finally add all terms together to find the value of P_2(1).
Watch next
Master Determining Differentiability Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice