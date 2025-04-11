Table of contents
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
Problem 3.3.35b
Textbook Question
Temperature The given graph shows the outside temperature T in °F, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
b. At what time does the temperature increase most rapidly? Decrease most rapidly? What is the rate for each of those times?
To determine when the temperature increases most rapidly, we need to find the point on the graph where the slope of the tangent line is the steepest in the positive direction. This corresponds to the maximum value of the derivative of the temperature function T(t) with respect to time t.
Observe the graph and identify the section where the curve is steepest in the upward direction. This typically occurs before the peak of the graph, where the temperature is rising quickly.
To determine when the temperature decreases most rapidly, look for the point where the slope of the tangent line is the steepest in the negative direction. This corresponds to the minimum value of the derivative of the temperature function T(t) with respect to time t.
Observe the graph and identify the section where the curve is steepest in the downward direction. This typically occurs after the peak of the graph, where the temperature is falling quickly.
The rate of change of temperature at these times can be estimated by calculating the slope of the tangent line at these points. The slope is the change in temperature divided by the change in time, which can be approximated by the rise over run on the graph.
