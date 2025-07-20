Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integrals A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve defined by a function over a specific interval. It is denoted as ∫_a^b f(x) dx, where 'a' and 'b' are the limits of integration. The result of a definite integral is a numerical value that quantifies the accumulation of the function's values between these two points. Recommended video: 05:43 05:43 Definition of the Definite Integral

Integration Techniques Integration techniques are methods used to evaluate integrals that may not be solvable by basic antiderivatives. Common techniques include substitution, integration by parts, and recognizing patterns in integrals. For the integral ∫ 2x²+1 dx, applying the appropriate technique is crucial for finding the correct antiderivative. Recommended video: 06:18 06:18 Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals