A sphere is growing at a rate of ﻿ 50 c m ⁡ 3 s 50\frac{\operatorname{\mathrm{cm}}^3}{s} 50scm3​﻿. At what rate is the radius of the sphere increasing when the radius is ﻿ 5 c m ⁡ 5\operatorname{\mathrm{cm}} 5cm﻿?