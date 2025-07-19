Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. In this question, we are interested in the limit of a ratio as x approaches 2, which requires evaluating how both the numerator and denominator behave near this point. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

Definite Integrals A definite integral represents the accumulation of quantities, such as area under a curve, over a specified interval. In this case, the integral from 2 to x of the function √(t² + t + 3) is crucial for determining the value of the numerator in the limit expression. Recommended video: 05:43 05:43 Definition of the Definite Integral