To find the volume of a solid formed by revolving a region bounded by a function \( f(x) \) around the x-axis, we utilize the formula for volume derived from integration. The volume \( V \) can be calculated using the integral of the area function \( A(x) \) with respect to \( x \). The area function for a solid of revolution is given by:

\[ A(x) = \pi [f(x)]^2 \]

In this case, the function is defined as:

\[ f(x) = \frac{1}{x \sqrt{(x-1)^2}} \]

Squaring this function results in:

\[ A(x) = \pi \cdot \frac{1}{x^2 (x-1)} \]

To find the volume, we set up the integral from \( x = 2 \) to \( x = 4 \):

\[ V = \int_{2}^{4} A(x) \, dx = \int_{2}^{4} \frac{\pi}{x^2 (x-1)} \, dx \]

Factoring out \( \pi \), we have:

\[ V = \pi \int_{2}^{4} \frac{1}{x^2 (x-1)} \, dx \]

To solve this integral, we apply the method of partial fractions. The expression can be decomposed as:

\[ \frac{1}{x^2 (x-1)} = \frac{A}{x} + \frac{B}{x^2} + \frac{C}{x-1} \]

Multiplying through by the common denominator \( x^2 (x-1) \) and equating coefficients allows us to solve for constants \( A \), \( B \), and \( C \). After substituting strategic values for \( x \) (such as \( x = 1 \) and \( x = 0 \)), we find:

\[ C = 1, \quad B = -1, \quad A = -1 \]

Thus, the partial fraction decomposition is:

\[ \frac{1}{x^2 (x-1)} = -\frac{1}{x} - \frac{1}{x^2} + \frac{1}{x-1} \]

Now, we can integrate each term separately:

\[ V = \pi \left( -\ln|x| + \frac{1}{x} + \ln|x-1| \right) \bigg|_{2}^{4} \]

Evaluating this from \( x = 2 \) to \( x = 4 \), we compute:

\[ V = \pi \left( -\ln(4) + \frac{1}{4} + \ln(3) \right) - \left( -\ln(2) + \frac{1}{2} + \ln(1) \right) \]

Since \( \ln(1) = 0 \), this simplifies to:

\[ V = \pi \left( -\ln(4) + \frac{1}{4} + \ln(3) + \ln(2) - \frac{1}{2} \right) \]

After simplifying and calculating, the final volume is approximately:

\[ V \approx 0.16 \]

This process illustrates how to find the volume of a solid of revolution using integration, partial fractions, and careful evaluation of the integral bounds.