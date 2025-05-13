To evaluate the integral of the function \(\frac{x - 1}{x^2(x + 1)}\) using the method of partial fractions, we first need to decompose the fraction into simpler components. The denominator consists of a repeated linear factor \(x^2\) and a distinct linear factor \(x + 1\). This leads us to express the function as:

\[\frac{x - 1}{x^2(x + 1)} = \frac{A}{x} + \frac{B}{x^2} + \frac{C}{x + 1}\]

Here, \(A\), \(B\), and \(C\) are constants that we need to determine. To find these constants, we multiply both sides of the equation by the common denominator \(x^2(x + 1)\), which simplifies our equation to:

\[x - 1 = A(x)(x + 1) + B(x + 1) + C(x^2)\]

Next, we can strategically choose values for \(x\) to eliminate terms and solve for the constants. Setting \(x = -1\) gives us:

\[-2 = C\]

Now, substituting \(x = 0\) allows us to solve for \(B\):

\[-1 = B\]

To find \(A\), we can choose another value, such as \(x = 1\):

\[0 = 2A - 1 - 2 \implies 2A = 4 \implies A = 2\]

Now that we have determined the constants, we can rewrite the original function as:

\[\frac{x - 1}{x^2(x + 1)} = \frac{2}{x} - \frac{1}{x^2} - \frac{2}{x + 1}\]

Next, we can integrate each term separately:

\[\int \left( \frac{2}{x} - \frac{1}{x^2} - \frac{2}{x + 1} \right) dx\]

The integrals yield:

\[2 \ln |x| + \frac{1}{x} - 2 \ln |x + 1| + C\]

For the definite integral from 1 to 4, we evaluate:

\[\left[ 2 \ln |x| + \frac{1}{x} - 2 \ln |x + 1| \right]_{1}^{4}\]

Calculating this gives:

\[\left( 2 \ln 4 + \frac{1}{4} - 2 \ln 5 \right) - \left( 2 \ln 1 + 1 - 2 \ln 2 \right)\]

Since \(\ln 1 = 0\), this simplifies to:

\[2 \ln 4 + \frac{1}{4} - 2 \ln 5 - 1 + 2 \ln 2\]

Combining the logarithmic terms results in:

\[2 \ln \left( \frac{4}{5} \right) + \frac{1}{4} - 1\]

Finally, evaluating this expression will yield an approximate result of 0.19. This process illustrates how to effectively use partial fraction decomposition to solve definite integrals involving rational functions.