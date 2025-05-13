In the study of rational functions, understanding how to decompose them into partial fractions is essential, especially when dealing with repeated linear factors. When a rational function has a denominator that includes a linear factor raised to a power, the decomposition process requires a specific approach. For a linear factor of the form \( ax + b \) raised to the power of \( n \), the decomposition must include a fraction for each power from 1 to \( n \). This means that the decomposition will take the form:

\[\frac{A}{ax + b} + \frac{B}{(ax + b)^2} + \ldots + \frac{C}{(ax + b)^n}\]

Here, \( A, B, \ldots, C \) are constants that need to be determined. This differs from the case of distinct linear factors, where each factor contributes only one term to the decomposition.

To illustrate this process, consider a rational function with a denominator that includes both distinct and repeated linear factors. For example, if the denominator is \( (x + 1)(x - 1)^2 \), the partial fraction decomposition would be set up as:

\[\frac{A}{x + 1} + \frac{B}{x - 1} + \frac{C}{(x - 1)^2}\]

Next, to find the constants \( A, B, \) and \( C \), one effective method is to multiply both sides of the equation by the common denominator, which eliminates the fractions. This results in a polynomial equation that can be solved for the constants. For instance, multiplying through by \( (x + 1)(x - 1)^2 \) leads to an equation that can be simplified to find the values of \( A, B, \) and \( C \).

Strategic substitutions for \( x \) can simplify the process of solving for these constants. By choosing values for \( x \) that will cancel out certain terms, you can isolate and solve for the constants more easily. For example, setting \( x = 1 \) will eliminate terms involving \( (x - 1) \), while setting \( x = -1 \) will eliminate terms involving \( (x + 1) \).

Once the constants are determined, the final step is to rewrite the original rational function using the found values. This results in a complete partial fraction decomposition, which can be used for further analysis or integration.

In summary, when dealing with repeated linear factors in rational functions, it is crucial to include a term for each power of the factor in the decomposition. The process of finding the constants can be efficiently handled through strategic substitutions, leading to a clearer understanding of the function's behavior.