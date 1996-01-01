Given the following table of values for an exponential function :
What is the multiplicative rate of change of ?
Which operation can be used to eliminate the natural logarithm () from both sides of an equation such as ?
Suppose a quantity described by the function y(t) = y₀eᵏᵗ, where t is measured in years, has a doubling time of 20 years. Find the rate constant k.
Geometric means A quantity grows exponentially according to y(t) = y₀eᵏᵗ. What is the relationship among m, n, and p such that y(p) = √(y(m)y(n))?
Atmospheric pressure The pressure of Earth’s atmosphere at sea level is approximately 1000 millibars and decreases exponentially with elevation. At an elevation of 30,000 ft (approximately the altitude of Mt. Everest), the pressure is one-third the sea-level pressure. At what elevation is the pressure half the sea-level pressure? At what elevation is it 1% of the sea-level pressure?
Uranium dating Uranium-238 (U-238) has a half-life of 4.5 billion years. Geologists find a rock containing a mixture of U-238 and lead, and they determine that 85% of the original U-238 remains; the other 15% has decayed into lead. How old is the rock?
37–38. Caffeine After an individual drinks a beverage containing caffeine, the amount of caffeine in the bloodstream can be modeled by an exponential decay function, with a half-life that depends on several factors, including age and body weight. For the sake of simplicity, assume the caffeine in the following drinks immediately enters the bloodstream upon consumption.
An individual consumes two cups of coffee, each containing 90 mg of caffeine, two hours apart. Assume the half-life of caffeine for this individual is 5.7 hours.
b. Determine the amount of caffeine in the bloodstream 1 hour after drinking the second cup of coffee.
39–40. LED lighting LED (light-emitting diode) bulbs are rapidly decreasing in cost, and they are more energy-efficient than standard incandescent light bulbs and CFL (compact fluorescent light) bulbs. By some estimates, LED bulbs last more than 40 times longer than incandescent bulbs and more than 8 times longer than CFL bulbs. Haitz’s law, which is explored in the following two exercises, predicts that over time, LED bulbs will exponentially increase in efficiency and exponentially decrease in cost.
Haitz’s law predicts that the cost per lumen of an LED bulb decreases by a factor of 10 every 10 years. This means that 10 years from now, the cost of an LED bulb will be 1/10 of its current cost. Predict the cost of a particular LED bulb in 2021 if it costs 4 dollars in 2018.