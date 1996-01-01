Which of the following best describes the function ?
Which of the following transformations results in a vertical stretch of the exponential decay function ?
Given the following table of values for an exponential function :
What is the multiplicative rate of change of ?
Which operation can be used to eliminate the natural logarithm () from both sides of an equation such as ?
Geometric means A quantity grows exponentially according to y(t) = y₀eᵏᵗ. What is the relationship among m, n, and p such that y(p) = √(y(m)y(n))?
"General relative growth rates Define the relative growth rate of the function f over the time interval T to be the relative change in f over an interval of length T:
R_T = [f(t + T) − f(t)] / f(t)
Show that for the exponential function y(t) = y₀ e^{kt}, the relative growth rate R_T, for fixed T, is constant for all t."
Atmospheric pressure The pressure of Earth’s atmosphere at sea level is approximately 1000 millibars and decreases exponentially with elevation. At an elevation of 30,000 ft (approximately the altitude of Mt. Everest), the pressure is one-third the sea-level pressure. At what elevation is the pressure half the sea-level pressure? At what elevation is it 1% of the sea-level pressure?