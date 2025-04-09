Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
9:33 minutes
Problem 4.1.52d
Textbook Question
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51 and 52, give reasons for your answers.
Let f(x) = |x³ − 9x|.
d. Determine all extrema of f.
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the extrema of the function \( f(x) = |x^3 - 9x| \), we first need to consider the critical points of the function. Critical points occur where the derivative is zero or undefined.
First, find the derivative of the inside function \( g(x) = x^3 - 9x \). The derivative is \( g'(x) = 3x^2 - 9 \).
Set \( g'(x) = 0 \) to find the critical points of \( g(x) \). Solve \( 3x^2 - 9 = 0 \) to find the values of \( x \) where the derivative is zero.
The absolute value function \( f(x) = |g(x)| \) can change its behavior at points where \( g(x) = 0 \). Solve \( x^3 - 9x = 0 \) to find these points.
Evaluate \( f(x) \) at the critical points and endpoints of the domain to determine the extrema. Consider the behavior of \( f(x) \) around these points to classify them as local minima, maxima, or neither.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:9m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Absolute Value Function
The absolute value function, denoted as |x|, represents the distance of a number x from zero on the number line, always yielding a non-negative result. In the context of f(x) = |x³ − 9x|, it affects how we find extrema by considering both the positive and negative scenarios of the expression inside the absolute value.
Recommended video:
06:37
Average Value of a Function
Critical Points
Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential candidates for local extrema. For f(x) = |x³ − 9x|, we first need to find the derivative, set it to zero, and solve for x to identify critical points, considering the behavior of the absolute value function.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Extrema
Extrema refer to the maximum and minimum values of a function. To determine extrema, evaluate the function at critical points and endpoints of the domain. For f(x) = |x³ − 9x|, analyze the critical points and the behavior of the function as x approaches positive and negative infinity to identify all local and global extrema.
Recommended video:
05:58
Finding Extrema Graphically
Watch next
Master Finding Extrema Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning