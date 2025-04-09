Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Function The absolute value function, denoted as |x|, represents the distance of a number x from zero on the number line, always yielding a non-negative result. In the context of f(x) = |x³ − 9x|, it affects how we find extrema by considering both the positive and negative scenarios of the expression inside the absolute value.

Critical Points Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential candidates for local extrema. For f(x) = |x³ − 9x|, we first need to find the derivative, set it to zero, and solve for x to identify critical points, considering the behavior of the absolute value function.