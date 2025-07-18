Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integrals A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve between two specified limits. It is denoted as ∫[a, b] f(x) dx, where 'a' and 'b' are the lower and upper limits, respectively. The result of a definite integral is a number that quantifies the accumulation of the function's values over the interval [a, b]. Understanding definite integrals is crucial for evaluating areas, volumes, and other physical quantities.

Change of Variables The change of variables technique, also known as substitution, is a method used to simplify the evaluation of integrals. By substituting a new variable for an existing one, the integral can often be transformed into a more manageable form. This technique is particularly useful when dealing with complex functions or when the integral involves compositions of functions, allowing for easier integration and evaluation.