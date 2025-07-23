Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₀ᵉ² (ln p)/p dp
∫₋₁¹ (𝓍―1) (𝓍²―2𝓍)⁷ d𝓍
∫₀^π/⁴ eˢᶦⁿ² ˣ sin 2𝓍 d𝓍
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
26. ∫[√2 to √2] √(x² - 1)/x dx