Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antiderivatives Antiderivatives, or indefinite integrals, are functions that reverse the process of differentiation. To find a function from its derivative, you need to determine its antiderivative. This involves integrating the given derivative function, which in this case is g'(x) = 1/x² + 2x, to find g(x). Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Antiderivatives

Initial Conditions Initial conditions are specific values that allow us to find the particular solution of an antiderivative. Given a point P(-1, 1), we use this to determine the constant of integration after finding the general antiderivative. This ensures the function passes through the specified point, making it unique. Recommended video: 05:03 05:03 Initial Value Problems