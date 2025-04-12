Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Volume of a Sphere The volume of a sphere is calculated using the formula V = (4/3)πr³, where r is the radius of the sphere. Understanding this formula is crucial because the volume depends on the cube of the radius, which is half of the diameter. Any error in measuring the diameter will significantly affect the calculated volume. Recommended video: 04:48 04:48 Finding Volume Using Disks

Error Propagation Error propagation refers to how uncertainties in measurements affect the calculated results. In this context, the error in the diameter measurement propagates to the volume calculation. Since volume is proportional to the cube of the radius, a small error in the diameter can lead to a larger error in the volume, necessitating careful estimation of percentage error. Recommended video: 04:57 04:57 Determining Error and Relative Error