Antiderivatives Antiderivatives, or indefinite integrals, are functions that reverse the process of differentiation. To find a function from its derivative, you need to determine its antiderivative. This involves integrating the given derivative function, which in this case is r'(t) = sec t tan t − 1, to find r(t). Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Antiderivatives

Integration Techniques Integration techniques are methods used to find antiderivatives. For the derivative r'(t) = sec t tan t − 1, recognizing standard integrals is crucial. The integral of sec t tan t is sec t, and the integral of -1 is -t. Applying these techniques helps in constructing the original function r(t). Recommended video: 05:04 05:04 Introduction to Indefinite Integrals