Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4:31 minutes
Problem 40
Textbook Question
Finding Functions from Derivatives
In Exercises 37–40, find the function with the given derivative whose graph passes through the point P.
r'(t) = sec t tan t − 1, P(0, 0)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We need to find a function r(t) whose derivative is given as r'(t) = sec(t) tan(t) - 1, and the function must pass through the point P(0, 0).
Step 2: Integrate the derivative r'(t) to find r(t). The integral of sec(t) tan(t) is sec(t), and the integral of -1 is -t. Therefore, r(t) = ∫(sec(t) tan(t) - 1) dt = ∫sec(t) tan(t) dt - ∫1 dt.
Step 3: Calculate the integrals separately. The integral of sec(t) tan(t) dt is sec(t), and the integral of -1 dt is -t. Thus, r(t) = sec(t) - t + C, where C is the constant of integration.
Step 4: Use the point P(0, 0) to find the constant C. Substitute t = 0 into r(t) = sec(t) - t + C, which gives r(0) = sec(0) - 0 + C = 1 + C. Since r(0) = 0, we have 1 + C = 0, so C = -1.
Step 5: Write the final function. With C = -1, the function is r(t) = sec(t) - t - 1. This function has the given derivative and passes through the point P(0, 0).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Antiderivatives
Antiderivatives, or indefinite integrals, are functions that reverse the process of differentiation. To find a function from its derivative, you need to determine its antiderivative. This involves integrating the given derivative function, which in this case is r'(t) = sec t tan t − 1, to find r(t).
Recommended video:
05:50
Antiderivatives
Integration Techniques
Integration techniques are methods used to find antiderivatives. For the derivative r'(t) = sec t tan t − 1, recognizing standard integrals is crucial. The integral of sec t tan t is sec t, and the integral of -1 is -t. Applying these techniques helps in constructing the original function r(t).
Recommended video:
05:04
Introduction to Indefinite Integrals
Initial Conditions
Initial conditions are used to determine the constant of integration when finding an antiderivative. Given the point P(0, 0), you substitute t = 0 and r(t) = 0 into the integrated function to solve for the constant. This ensures the function passes through the specified point, providing a complete solution.
Recommended video:
05:03
Initial Value Problems
Watch next
Master Finding Differentials with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning