Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Intermediate Value Theorem The Intermediate Value Theorem states that if a continuous function, f, takes on values of opposite signs at two points, a and b, then it must have at least one root in the interval (a, b). This theorem is crucial for proving the existence of a zero in a given interval, as it ensures that the function crosses the x-axis. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1

Continuity of Functions A function is continuous on an interval if there are no breaks, jumps, or holes in its graph within that interval. For the function g(t) = 1/(1 − t) + √(1 + t) − 3.1, it is important to verify its continuity on the interval (−1, 1) to apply the Intermediate Value Theorem effectively. Discontinuities would invalidate the theorem's application. Recommended video: 05:34 05:34 Intro to Continuity