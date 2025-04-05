Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Piecewise-Defined Functions A piecewise-defined function is a function composed of multiple sub-functions, each applying to a specific interval of the domain. Understanding how these sub-functions interact at their boundaries is crucial, especially when determining continuity and differentiability at points where the function's definition changes. Recommended video: 05:36 05:36 Piecewise Functions

Continuity at a Point For a function to be differentiable at a point, it must first be continuous there. Continuity at a point x = c means that the left-hand limit, right-hand limit, and the function's value at c are all equal. This ensures there are no jumps or breaks in the graph of the function at that point. Recommended video: 05:34 05:34 Intro to Continuity