Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Differentiability
2:33 minutes
Problem 3.2.42
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–44, determine whether the piecewise-defined function is differentiable at x = 0.
g(x) = { x²/³, x ≥ 0
x¹/³, x < 0
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand that a function is differentiable at a point if it is continuous at that point and if the derivative exists at that point.
Check the continuity of the function at x = 0. Evaluate the left-hand limit and the right-hand limit of g(x) as x approaches 0. For x ≥ 0, g(x) = x^(2/3), and for x < 0, g(x) = x^(1/3).
Calculate the left-hand limit: lim (x -> 0-) g(x) = lim (x -> 0-) x^(1/3).
Calculate the right-hand limit: lim (x -> 0+) g(x) = lim (x -> 0+) x^(2/3).
Determine if the derivative exists at x = 0 by finding the left-hand derivative and the right-hand derivative at x = 0. For x ≥ 0, find the derivative of x^(2/3), and for x < 0, find the derivative of x^(1/3). Compare these derivatives at x = 0.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Differentiability
Differentiability at a point means that the function has a defined derivative at that point. For a function to be differentiable at x = 0, it must be continuous at x = 0, and the left-hand and right-hand derivatives at x = 0 must exist and be equal. If these conditions are not met, the function is not differentiable at that point.
Recommended video:
05:53
Finding Differentials
Piecewise-Defined Functions
A piecewise-defined function is a function composed of multiple sub-functions, each applying to a certain interval of the domain. To analyze differentiability at a point where the definition changes, like x = 0 in this case, we must consider the behavior of each sub-function at that point and ensure they connect smoothly.
Recommended video:
05:36
Piecewise Functions
Continuity and Limits
Continuity at a point requires that the limit of the function as it approaches the point from both sides equals the function's value at that point. For the given piecewise function, we must check if the limits of x²/³ as x approaches 0 from the right and x¹/³ as x approaches 0 from the left both equal g(0). This is a prerequisite for differentiability.
Recommended video:
05:34
Intro to Continuity
Watch next
Master Determining Differentiability Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice