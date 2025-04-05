Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Differentiability Differentiability at a point means that the function has a defined derivative at that point. For a function to be differentiable at x = 0, it must be continuous at x = 0, and the left-hand and right-hand derivatives at x = 0 must exist and be equal. If these conditions are not met, the function is not differentiable at that point. Recommended video: 05:53 05:53 Finding Differentials

Piecewise-Defined Functions A piecewise-defined function is a function composed of multiple sub-functions, each applying to a certain interval of the domain. To analyze differentiability at a point where the definition changes, like x = 0 in this case, we must consider the behavior of each sub-function at that point and ensure they connect smoothly. Recommended video: 05:36 05:36 Piecewise Functions