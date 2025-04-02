Table of contents
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
5:37 minutes
Problem 4.5.38b
Textbook Question
38. What values of a and b make f(x) = x^3 + ax^2 + bx have
b. a local minimum at x = 4 and a point of inflection at x = 1?
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the values of a and b, we need to use the conditions given: a local minimum at x = 4 and a point of inflection at x = 1.
First, find the first derivative of f(x): f'(x) = 3x^2 + 2ax + b. For a local minimum at x = 4, f'(4) must be 0.
Substitute x = 4 into f'(x) to get the equation: 3(4)^2 + 2a(4) + b = 0. Simplify this to find one equation in terms of a and b.
Next, find the second derivative of f(x): f''(x) = 6x + 2a. For a point of inflection at x = 1, f''(1) must be 0.
Substitute x = 1 into f''(x) to get the equation: 6(1) + 2a = 0. Solve this equation to find the value of a, and then use it in the first equation to find b.
