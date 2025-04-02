Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Local Minimum A local minimum of a function occurs at a point where the function value is lower than at nearby points. To find a local minimum, the first derivative of the function is set to zero, indicating a critical point, and the second derivative is checked to be positive, confirming a local minimum. In this problem, the function f(x) must have a local minimum at x = 4.

Point of Inflection A point of inflection is where the function's concavity changes, which can be identified by the second derivative. At a point of inflection, the second derivative is zero, but the sign of the second derivative changes around this point. For the function f(x), there must be a point of inflection at x = 1, meaning the second derivative changes sign at this point.