Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Linearization
1:44 minutes
Problem 3.9.15a
Textbook Question
Faster than a calculator Use the approximation (1 + x)ᵏ ≈ 1 + kx to estimate the following.
a. (1.0002)⁵⁰
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the expression to approximate: (1.0002)⁵⁰. Here, we can see that x = 0.0002 and k = 50.
Recognize that the approximation (1 + x)ᵏ ≈ 1 + kx is useful when x is small, which is the case here.
Substitute the values of x and k into the approximation formula: 1 + kx = 1 + 50 * 0.0002.
Calculate the product kx: 50 * 0.0002 = 0.01.
Add the result to 1 to complete the approximation: 1 + 0.01.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Approximation
The binomial approximation (1 + x)ᵏ ≈ 1 + kx is a simplification used when x is small and k is a constant. It allows for quick estimates of expressions raised to a power without complex calculations. This approximation is derived from the binomial theorem and is particularly useful for small perturbations around 1.
Recommended video:
04:57
Determining Error and Relative Error
Small x Assumption
The small x assumption is crucial for the validity of the binomial approximation. It implies that x is close to zero, making higher-order terms in the binomial expansion negligible. This assumption simplifies calculations and is often used in physics and engineering to approximate values efficiently.
Recommended video:
03:39
Integrals of Natural Exponential Functions (e^x)
Exponentiation
Exponentiation is the mathematical operation involving numbers raised to a power, denoted as (1 + x)ᵏ. Understanding how to manipulate and approximate powers is essential in calculus, especially when dealing with series expansions and approximations. It forms the basis for many calculus concepts, including derivatives and integrals.
Recommended video:
6:13
Exponential Functions
Related Videos
Related Practice