Binomial Approximation The binomial approximation (1 + x)ᵏ ≈ 1 + kx is a simplification used when x is small and k is a constant. It allows for quick estimates of expressions raised to a power without complex calculations. This approximation is derived from the binomial theorem and is particularly useful for small perturbations around 1.

Small x Assumption The small x assumption is crucial for the validity of the binomial approximation. It implies that x is close to zero, making higher-order terms in the binomial expansion negligible. This assumption simplifies calculations and is often used in physics and engineering to approximate values efficiently.