Quadratic Approximation Quadratic approximation is a method used to approximate a function using a second-degree polynomial. It is derived from the Taylor series expansion, where the function is approximated around a point, typically x = 0, using the function's value, first derivative, and second derivative at that point. This provides a more accurate approximation than a linear one, especially near the point of expansion.

Taylor Series The Taylor series is an infinite sum of terms calculated from the values of a function's derivatives at a single point. For a function f(x), the Taylor series expansion around x = a is given by f(a) + f'(a)(x-a) + f''(a)(x-a)^2/2! + ..., which can be truncated to form polynomial approximations. The quadratic approximation is a specific case where the series is truncated after the second derivative term.