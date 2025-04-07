Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
6:27 minutes
Problem 55e
Textbook Question
Quadratic approximations
[Technology Exercise] e. Find the quadratic approximation to h(x) = √(1 + x) at x = 0. Graph h and its quadratic approximation together. Comment on what you see.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function for which you need the quadratic approximation: h(x) = √(1 + x).
Recall the formula for the quadratic approximation of a function f(x) at a point a: f(x) ≈ f(a) + f'(a)(x - a) + (f''(a)/2)(x - a)^2.
Calculate the first derivative of h(x) = √(1 + x) using the chain rule: h'(x) = (1/2)(1 + x)^(-1/2).
Evaluate the first derivative at x = 0: h'(0) = (1/2)(1 + 0)^(-1/2) = 1/2.
Calculate the second derivative of h(x): h''(x) = -(1/4)(1 + x)^(-3/2), and evaluate it at x = 0: h''(0) = -(1/4)(1 + 0)^(-3/2) = -1/4.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Quadratic Approximation
Quadratic approximation is a method used to approximate a function using a second-degree polynomial. It is derived from the Taylor series expansion, where the function is approximated around a point, typically x = 0, using the function's value, first derivative, and second derivative at that point. This provides a more accurate approximation than a linear one, especially near the point of expansion.
Taylor Series
The Taylor series is an infinite sum of terms calculated from the values of a function's derivatives at a single point. For a function f(x), the Taylor series expansion around x = a is given by f(a) + f'(a)(x-a) + f''(a)(x-a)^2/2! + ..., which can be truncated to form polynomial approximations. The quadratic approximation is a specific case where the series is truncated after the second derivative term.
Graphing Functions
Graphing functions involves plotting the function's output values against its input values on a coordinate plane. This visual representation helps in understanding the behavior of the function and its approximations. When graphing h(x) = √(1 + x) and its quadratic approximation, one can observe how closely the approximation follows the actual function, particularly near the point of expansion, and where it starts to diverge.
