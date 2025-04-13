Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Method Newton's Method is an iterative numerical technique used to approximate the roots of a real-valued function. Starting with an initial guess, x_0, the method uses the function and its derivative to generate a sequence of approximations that converge to a root. The formula is x_{n+1} = x_n - f(x_n)/f'(x_n).

Derivative The derivative of a function measures how the function's output value changes as its input changes. It is essential in Newton's Method as it helps determine the slope of the tangent line at a given point, which is used to find the next approximation. For the function f(x) = x^3 + 3x + 1, the derivative is f'(x) = 3x^2 + 3.