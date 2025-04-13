Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadratic Approximation Quadratic approximation is a method used to approximate a function near a point using a quadratic polynomial. It is derived from the Taylor series expansion, where the function is approximated by a polynomial of degree two. This approximation provides a more accurate representation of the function near the point of interest compared to a linear approximation.

Taylor Series The Taylor series is an infinite sum of terms calculated from the values of a function's derivatives at a single point. For a function f(x) at x = a, the Taylor series is f(a) + f'(a)(x-a) + f''(a)(x-a)^2/2! + ..., which can be truncated to form polynomial approximations. The quadratic approximation is a specific case using terms up to the second derivative.