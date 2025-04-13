Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
1:49 minutes
Problem 55c
Textbook Question
Quadratic approximations
[Technology Exercise] c. Graph f(x) = 1/(1 − x) and its quadratic approximation at x = 0. Then zoom in on the two graphs at the point (0,1). Comment on what you see.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function f(x) = \(\frac{1}{1-x}\) and recognize that we need to find its quadratic approximation at x = 0.
Recall that the quadratic approximation of a function f(x) at a point a is given by the formula: \(f(a) + f'(a)(x-a) + \frac{f''(a)}{2}(x-a)^2\).
Calculate the first derivative f'(x) of the function f(x) = \(\frac{1}{1-x}\) using the chain rule. The derivative is f'(x) = \(\frac{1}{(1-x)^2}\). Evaluate this at x = 0 to find f'(0).
Calculate the second derivative f''(x) of the function. Differentiate f'(x) = \(\frac{1}{(1-x)^2}\) again to get f''(x) = \(\frac{2}{(1-x)^3}\). Evaluate this at x = 0 to find f''(0).
Substitute f(0), f'(0), and f''(0) into the quadratic approximation formula to get the quadratic approximation of f(x) at x = 0. Graph both f(x) and its quadratic approximation, then zoom in on the point (0,1) to observe how closely the approximation matches the original function near this point.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Quadratic Approximation
Quadratic approximation is a method used to approximate a function near a point using a quadratic polynomial. It is derived from the Taylor series expansion, where the function is approximated by a polynomial of degree two. This approximation provides a more accurate representation of the function near the point of interest compared to a linear approximation.
Recommended video:
06:51
Derivatives Applied To Acceleration Example 2
Taylor Series
The Taylor series is an infinite sum of terms calculated from the values of a function's derivatives at a single point. For a function f(x) at x = a, the Taylor series is f(a) + f'(a)(x-a) + f''(a)(x-a)^2/2! + ..., which can be truncated to form polynomial approximations. The quadratic approximation is a specific case using terms up to the second derivative.
Recommended video:
5:25
Intro to Transformations
Graphical Analysis
Graphical analysis involves visually examining the graphs of functions to understand their behavior and relationships. By graphing f(x) = 1/(1-x) and its quadratic approximation, one can observe how closely the approximation matches the original function near x = 0. Zooming in on the graphs at (0,1) helps to see the accuracy and limitations of the approximation in that region.
Recommended video:
05:02
Determining Differentiability Graphically
Watch next
Master Finding Differentials with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning