4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4:48 minutes
Problem 4.6.5
Textbook Question
Root Finding
5. Use Newton's method to find the positive fourth root of 2 by solving the equation x^4 -2 = 0. Start with x_0 = 1 and find x_2.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand Newton's Method. It is an iterative method to approximate the roots of a real-valued function. The formula is: x_{n+1} = x_n - \frac{f(x_n)}{f'(x_n)}.
Step 2: Define the function and its derivative. For the equation x^4 - 2 = 0, let f(x) = x^4 - 2. The derivative, f'(x), is 4x^3.
Step 3: Start with the initial guess x_0 = 1. Calculate f(x_0) and f'(x_0). Substitute these into the Newton's method formula to find x_1.
Step 4: Calculate x_1 using the formula: x_1 = x_0 - \frac{f(x_0)}{f'(x_0)}. Substitute x_0 = 1, f(x_0) = 1^4 - 2, and f'(x_0) = 4(1)^3.
Step 5: Use x_1 to find x_2. Calculate f(x_1) and f'(x_1), then substitute these into the formula: x_2 = x_1 - \frac{f(x_1)}{f'(x_1)}.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Newton's Method
Newton's Method is an iterative numerical technique used to find approximate solutions to equations. It starts with an initial guess and refines it using the formula x_{n+1} = x_n - f(x_n)/f'(x_n), where f(x) is the function whose root is sought. This method is particularly useful for finding roots of real-valued functions.
Recommended video:
Derivative
The derivative of a function, denoted as f'(x), represents the rate at which the function's value changes with respect to changes in its input. In the context of Newton's Method, the derivative is used to determine the slope of the tangent line at a given point, which helps in approximating the root of the function.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Convergence of Iterative Methods
Convergence in iterative methods refers to the process of approaching a final value as iterations proceed. For Newton's Method, convergence depends on the choice of the initial guess and the nature of the function. A good initial guess and a well-behaved function can lead to rapid convergence to the actual root.
Recommended video:
