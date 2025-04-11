Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Method Newton's Method is an iterative numerical technique used to find approximate solutions to equations. It starts with an initial guess and refines it using the formula x_{n+1} = x_n - f(x_n)/f'(x_n), where f(x) is the function whose root is sought. This method is particularly useful for finding roots of real-valued functions.

Derivative The derivative of a function, denoted as f'(x), represents the rate at which the function's value changes with respect to changes in its input. In the context of Newton's Method, the derivative is used to determine the slope of the tangent line at a given point, which helps in approximating the root of the function.