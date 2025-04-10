Table of contents
4. Applications of Derivatives
Implicit Differentiation
10:09 minutes
Problem 3.7.49
Textbook Question
Normal lines to a parabola Show that if it is possible to draw three normal lines from the point (a, 0) to the parabola x = y² shown in the accompanying diagram, then a must be greater than 1/2. One of the normal lines is the x-axis. For what value of a are the other two normal lines perpendicular?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Line to a Curve
A normal line to a curve at a given point is a line perpendicular to the tangent line at that point. For a curve defined by a function, the slope of the normal line is the negative reciprocal of the slope of the tangent line. In the context of the parabola x = y², finding the normal line involves determining the derivative to get the tangent slope and then using it to find the normal slope.
Recommended video:
Parabola and its Properties
A parabola is a symmetric curve defined by a quadratic equation. In this case, the parabola is given by x = y², which opens to the right. Key properties include its vertex, axis of symmetry, and the fact that it is symmetric about the x-axis. Understanding these properties helps in analyzing how lines, such as normals, interact with the parabola.
Recommended video:
7:42
Properties of Parabolas
Perpendicular Lines
Two lines are perpendicular if the product of their slopes is -1. This concept is crucial when determining conditions under which two normal lines to a curve are perpendicular. In the problem, it involves setting up equations based on the slopes of the normal lines and solving for the parameter a to find when the lines are perpendicular.
Recommended video:
