Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Line to a Curve A normal line to a curve at a given point is a line perpendicular to the tangent line at that point. For a curve defined by a function, the slope of the normal line is the negative reciprocal of the slope of the tangent line. In the context of the parabola x = y², finding the normal line involves determining the derivative to get the tangent slope and then using it to find the normal slope. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Slopes of Tangent Lines

Parabola and its Properties A parabola is a symmetric curve defined by a quadratic equation. In this case, the parabola is given by x = y², which opens to the right. Key properties include its vertex, axis of symmetry, and the fact that it is symmetric about the x-axis. Understanding these properties helps in analyzing how lines, such as normals, interact with the parabola. Recommended video: 7:42 7:42 Properties of Parabolas